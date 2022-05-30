As we gear up for a new series of Love Island, nothing says you're ready for the dating show to begin quite like your own personalised water bottle.

Whether you're an avid watcher of ITV's dating series or it's your first time entering the villa, you'll know that the water bottles are a popular fixture of the programme.

The Love Island Official Shop has officially opened with a fresh new gold-font water bottle along with a line-up of new products ahead of series 8.

The new range features stylish suitcases, robes and new passport covers to help you get summer-ready.

The official bottle is also back and can be yours in the new gold or the iconic pink.

It is currently available to buy for £20 via the Love Island shop but there are plenty of alternatives if the budget doesn't stretch quite that far.

Love Island water bottles for less from ebay, Prezzybox and more

Here are some stunning alternatives from ebay, Card Factory, Prezzybox and more to help your recreate the summer fun without breaking the bank.

Wowcher is currently offering a Personalised Water Bottle for just a jaw-dropping £4.99 via the Wowcher website.

The 700ml water bottle can be personalised with your name (up to 12 characters) but you'll need to be quick because this amazing sale price is ending soon.

Available in green or pink, we are obsessed with this Personalised Pink Heart Water Bottle from Prezzybox.

At £14.99, its a fiver cheaper than the official bottle and can be personalised with any name up to 15 characters.

If you fancy yourself the star of the show, you can also swap out the heart for a star for the same price via the Prezzybox website.

Stay hydrated and stylish this summer with this £14.99 personalised bottle from the Card Factory.

The water bottle comes with a clear concealable flip-top drinking spout that has a straw attached to make it the ultimate summer accessory.

What's more, you can also pick up another for a fellow Love Island fanatic for less as part of the Card Factory's 2 for £25 water bottle deal.

If you have a perfectly good water bottle at home but still want to take part in the fun, we suggest opting for these personalised Love Island water bottle stickers.

You simply need to give your name for your stick at the 'MESSAGE TO SELLER' box at check out and choose from a range of different colours including hot pink, orange, green and more.

Take home your personalised Love Island water bottle sticker for £5.99 via the ebay website.

Love Island returns to ITV 2 at 9 pm on Monday, June 6.