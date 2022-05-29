As Love Island fans gear up to head back to the villa for a summer of grafting by the firepit, here's when the new series will start and what we know so far.

ITV viewers will be treated to no doubt the same muggy behaviour and jaw-dropping twists that we've come to expect from the reality dating show.

For the show's eighth series, we will also be treated to a brand new villa and there are rumours of further shake-ups with the infamous Casa Amor expected to be dropped from this year's programme.

Here's everything we know so far about the popular dating show's return and when it will be on TV.

When is Love Island back on TV?





Love Island returns to our screens on June 6 on ITV 2 and ITV Hub.

The news broke when the dating show dropped its first trailer and while the programme didn't reveal much about the new series, it did cause a stir.

The teaser trailer took a light-hearted swipe at other dating shows including Davina McCall's Language of Love and First Dates.

ITV announced the 2022 season's start date via Twitter on May 24, with the show writing: "Here's your first hot date of the summer."

How to watch Love Island

You will also be able to catch up on all seven series of the UK version on the ITV Hub.

You can also watch Love Island Australia as well as various after shows there as well.

How long is Love Island?





Season seven of the ITV dating show lasted for eight weeks, which is one of the longer length seasons.

Previous seasons have lasted for about six weeks.

Love Island 2022 cast

ITV is yet to announce the line-up for this year's series but there are plenty of rumours floating around ahead of its return.

2018 contestant Zara McDermott's brother Brad has reportedly signed up, joining the show's first-ever deaf contestant model Natasha Ghouri.

The daughter of Boyzone singer Ronan Keating, Missy Keating, is also rumoured to be joining the show.

It wouldn't be her first TV appearance either after she took part in Dancing With The Stars Ireland earlier this year.

There could be a reality TV crossover with the ex-girlfriend of Geordie Shore star Marty McKenna, Kat Harrison, expected to be heading into the villa.

Harrison could perhaps be appearing alongside the daughter of England footballer Michael Owen, Gemma.

Who won Love Island 2021?

A message from your winning couple Millie and Liam 🥰 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/j9kHgKpoRB — The OGs of love 😎 (@LoveIsland) August 23, 2021

The show's seventh was won by Millie Court and Liam Reardon, who split the £50,000 prize and moved into a £1m Essex home together.

The couple follows behind series six stars Paige and Finn, who won the first-ever winter edition of the show.

Who hosts Love Island and who is the narrator?





Irish TV presenter Laura Whitmore has hosted Love Island since January 2020, after taking over from the late Caroline Flack.

She will return to the series alongside her husband, the narrator and comedian Iain Stirling.

Stirling, is also a writer and Twitch streamer, that has been the voiceover for the ITV2 dating show since 2015.

Love Island returns to ITV 2 at 9 pm on Monday June 6.