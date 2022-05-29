Reality TV show Hunted continues this evening after a tricky start for this year’s fugitives last week.

For the first time ever, contestants were dropped off on an island – having to escape the Isle of Wight for the mainland without being captured.

The new series kicked off last Sunday, and by Monday one couple’s time on the run was already over. Investigators caught up with Meurig and Elinor after they made the elementary mistake of heading for Meurig’s sister’s house.

Hunted series 6: Fugitives still on the run

There are nine contestants still on the run this evening. The remaining fugitives hoping to evade capture are:

Grace and Abi

The sisters from Southampton and Hampshire are using their mum, who has worked in the NHS for 40 years, as inspiration and have said if they won a share of the 100,000 prize fund they would like to pay off her mortgage.

James and Nathan

The best friends from West Yorkshire are both profoundly deaf and would like to show they can succeed in the face of adversity. The pair, who have already had a close call with the Hunters, seem to have won the hearts of the nation with everyone rooting for them to succeed.

Amarinda and Shoba

This mother and son team are the ones with the most comedy value this series. While the Hunters saw the pair as somewhat bungling from the beginning, they have so far managed to avoid detection.

Liam and Katie

This pair of ‘Urban Explorers’ have been in a relationship for 13 years and are hoping their unusual skill set will outwit the investigators – using disused buildings and infrastructure to lay low for 23 days.

Sarah

The only contestant to go solo this year is police officer Sarah who, while serving in the military police, completed two tours of Iraq. The mother of two believes her survival skills will see her through to the end.

This evening the hunters keep watch at an abandoned ski centre, expecting urban explorers Katie and Liam to arrive. Will the pair walk into the trap or are they one step ahead?

Sarah hopes to see her children at their weekly football session on her way to collect camping gear from her colleague Deano, but the hunters are keeping an eye on Deano, banking that he’ll lead them straight to Sarah.

And when a tip-off on the whereabouts of Shoba and Amarinder comes in, the Chief hatches an elaborate plan to catch the pair.

:: Watch the next instalment of Hunted tonight at 9pm on Channel 4 or More4.