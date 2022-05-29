Natasha Ghouri is rumoured to be Love Island’s first-ever deaf contestant, with the model reportedly taking part in the 2022 series.

As reported by The Sun, the 23-year-old model is set to join the upcoming season which premiers in just over a week.

A source told the newspaper: “Everyone is really excited about having Natasha on the show. It’s something really positive for youngsters to see. She looks amazing in a bikini, has a great bubbly personality and just happens to be deaf.

“She wears a cochlear implant which helps with her hearing loss.”

Ghouri has been praised for her work alongside ASOS which saw her modelling images proudly display her cochlear implant.

She would follow previous contestants who have voiced and raised awareness of their disabilities on the show, including last season’s Hugo Hammond who was born with a club foot.

Annie Harris, Advocacy Officer at RNID told The Sun: “Our charity and supporters are really pleased that another major TV show is featuring a deaf contestant.”

“Representation matters and, as Rose [Ayling-Ellis] proved on Strictly [Come Dancing], this can make a massive difference to the public’s understanding.”

“And let’s hope the new season of Love Island is always shown with subtitles so that people who are deaf or have hearing loss get to enjoy the show like everyone else.”

When does Love Island start?





The broadcaster has announced the hit dating show will be hitting our screens on Monday, June 6 2022.

It will be available to watch on ITV and Virgin Media One at 9pm.

A Love Island spokesperson said: “Rumours around the cast for this series are speculation.”