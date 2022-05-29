It comes as little surprise to discover Ford is the UK’s most popular car brand, but that popularity is waning and another make looks set to steal the crown.

That’s according to the newest study from Confused.com which analysed GOV.UK vehicle registration data to uncover the changes in the UK’s car brand preferences between 2009 to 2020.

The research reveals which car brands have been the most consistently popular, as well as identifying the specific models that are most favourable among UK drivers today.

UK’s most popular car brand

In 2020, Ford was most popular with a market share of 9.28% that’s just 0.25% more than Volkswagen in second place.

Its market share has been decreasing year-on-year since 2009 when almost 1 in 6 (15.79%) of all registered vehicles were made by the American manufacturer.

By 2020, almost 3 in 10 (29.47%) registered vehicles in the UK were made by a German manufacturer, including Volkswagen, BMW and Mercedes.

In 2009, however, Volkswagen was the only German brand to be in the top five most popular manufacturers for the UK, with a market share of 8.04%. Now, Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes and Audi make up 4 out of the top 5 most popular car brands.

UK’s Top 20 most popular car brands

Ford is still the UK's most popular car brand but the gap is closing. Picture: PA

The results show the percentage of registered vehicles in the UK in 2009 and in 2020.

Ford: 2009 15.79% – 2020 9.29% Volkswagen: 2009 8.04% – 2020 9.03% BMW: 2009 4.94% – 2020 7.07% Mercedes: 2009 3.69 % – 2020 6.81% Audi: 2009 4.56 – 2020 6.56% Toyota: 2009 5.10% – 2020 5.97% Vauxhall: 2009 11.83% – 2020 5.84% Nissan: 2009 3.98% – 2020 4.46% Kia: 2009 2.52% – 2020 4.26% Land Rover: 2009 1.53% – 2020 3.65% Skoda: 2009 1.86% – 2020 3.51% Peugeot: 2009 5.11% – 2020 3.43% Volvo: 2009 1.75% – 2020 2.85% Mini: 2009 1.98% – 2020 2.81% Hyundai: 2009 2.78% – 2020 2.81% Seat: 2009 1.47% – 2020 2.74% Renault: 2009 3.08% – 2020 2.55% Honda: 2009 3.77% – 2020 1.69% Citroen: 2009 3.60% – 2020 1.68% Fiat: 2009 3.05% – 2020 1.20%

UK’s most popular car brands

The research has revealed first-time driver cars are the UK’s most popular models.

Despite the overall number of Vauxhalls on the road decreasing over the last decade, the Vauxhall Corsa is currently the UK’s most popular car model.

Known for their reliability and popularity among first time drivers, Corsas make up 2.48% of all registered vehicles in the UK. That's 0.46% more than Volkswagen Golfs in second (2.02%).

Historically, Fords have always been the most popular choice among British drivers, due to their affordability, reliability and practicality. From 2001 to 2008, the Ford Focus was the most favoured car with over 5% of the market share. This was then overtaken by the Ford Fiesta in 2008 – when over 1 in 20 (5.80%) of registered vehicles in the UK were a Fiesta.

Since then, the Fiesta has gradually decreased in popularity, with the Vauxhall Corsa (2.48% market share) and Volkswagen Golf (2.02%) overtaking in 2021.

UK’s Top 5 car brands

The results show the percentage of registered vehicles in the UK in 2001 and in 2021.

Vauxhall Corsa: 2001 3.60% – 2021 2.48% Volkswagen Golf: 2001 2.97% – 2021 2.02% Ford Fiesta: 2001 3.88% – 2021 1.98% Ford Puma: 2001 0.53% – 2021 1.94% Toyota Yaris: 2001 1.28% – 2021 1.84%

Car insurance expert, Alex Kindred, at Confused.com, said: “When it comes to getting a quote for car insurance, the type of car you drive is a key consideration for insurers, especially the cost of repairs.

“Typically, cars made by manufacturers with a higher production rate could be cheaper to insure. This is because parts are much easier to obtain, and therefore makes the overall repair process cheaper.

“If you’re looking to buy a new car, always research how much it would cost to insure, as you might find that your dream car could cost you significantly more to run.”