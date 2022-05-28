Britain’s Got Talent has kept us entertained for weeks now but the show isn’t far away from ending with the winner being announced in just over a week.

The 2022 series marks 10 years since the current panel first began judging on the show altogether.

In this week’s episode, airing on Saturday, May 28, we saw Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon judge the final auditions and decide which of these acts should progress to the semi-finals of the show.

With the final of the competition getting closer, you might be wondering who will win.

While we aren’t certain, BetVictor’s traders have released odds which give us an idea of who could be crowned the winner of the 2022 series.

Britain’s Got Talent winner odds from BetVictor

Maxwell Thorpe 10/3

Born to Perform 4/1

Tom Ball 4/1

The Freaks 8/1

The Front Line Singers 10/1

Loren Allred 14/1

Voices of Armed Forces Children Choir 20/1

The Phantom 20/1

Dante Marvin 25/1

Amber & Nymeria 25/1

BetVictor's spokesperson, Sam Boswell, said: “This year has seen an impressive amount of talent audition for the family-loved talent show. It’s lovely to see so many people take part, especially with what they have learnt during lockdown.

“Maxwell Thorpe, who has been busking on the streets of Sheffield for the past 10 years, is the current 10/3 favourite. He impressed the judges with his spectacular performance of Lucio Dalla Caruso, receiving a standing ovation.

“Born to Perform and Tom Ball remain neck and neck, with both 4/1. Born to Perform were awarded David Walliams’ Golden Buzzer of the series after falling in love with the dance troupe following their inspired performance of Hairspray’s ‘You Can’t Stop the Beat’.

“Their incredible performance has earned praise far and wide as they cemented their place amongst the favourites for this year.

“Joint second favourite is teacher Tom Ball from West Sussex. Since his impressive audition he has been compared to Susan Boyle, so he’s definitely one to watch. He is currently joint-second favourite to win as the odds are coming in at 4/1.”

The odds are correct at the time of writing and the latest odds can be found via the BetVictor website.