Britain’s Got Talent has kept us entertained for the last few weekends but the competition has to end somewhere.

This year’s series has seen the likes of comedian Eva Abley, guitarist Kenny Petrie and magician Keiichi Iwasaki take to the stage in a bid to impress the judges and the nation.

The show on Saturday (May 28) night will see the final auditions and the judges selecting their favourites to go through to the semi-final, which might have you wondering how much longer the show will go on for.

Tonight, #BGT is back for the last round of Auditions before we go LIVE to the Semi-Finals next week! 🎉



Tune in at 8pm on @ITV and @WeAreSTV 🙌 pic.twitter.com/QF6ymyAvAl — BGT (@BGT) May 28, 2022

When is the Britain’s Got Talent final 2022?





ITV viewers have a few more episodes to go before the winner will be announced, according to Radio Times.

There’s no show on Sunday, May 29 but from Monday, May 30, fans of the talent show can expect to see an episode every day from Monday to Friday, June 3.

There’ll be no show on Saturday, June 4 but the final of the competition is set to take place on Sunday, June 5, when the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations are coming to a close.

While the judges will share their opinions on the acts, it’ll be down to the viewers to vote for the winner.

What does the winner of Britain’s Got Talent win?





The winner will receive £250,000 in cash and they’ll also be given the opportunity to perform at the Royal Variety performance.

READ MORE:

Britain’s Got Talent continues on Saturday, May 28 at 8pm on ITV.