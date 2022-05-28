Britain’s Got Talent returns to our screens tonight as the judges choose who goes through to the semi-finals.

See members of the public take to the stage while showing off their talent including dancing, singing and comedy to name a few.

Tonight’s episode is different to the rest of this series with viewers able to see the last auditions before it’s decision time for Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon.

Tomorrow night, it's DECISION TIME for the Judges 👀 Who will make it to the #BGT 2022 Semi-Finals?



Find out, Saturday at 8pm on @ITV and @WeAreSTV

What time is Britain’s Got Talent on tonight?





You can watch Britain’s Got Talent at 8pm on ITV on Saturday May 28.

When is the first live semi final show on Britain’s Got Talent 2022?





The stage is set for the last night of #BGT Auditions tomorrow, but before then, catch up on every other episode on the @ITVHub or @WeAreSTV Player



ITV Hub: https://t.co/avaEO6eCGA

STV Player: https://t.co/dFwh6XXDM0 pic.twitter.com/CeAz23Wvcs — BGT (@BGT) May 27, 2022

ITV viewers will need to watch Monday’s episode of the first live semi-final show to keep up to date with the talent show.

If you don’t manage to make it to the sofa in time, you can catch up with the show via ITV Hub.