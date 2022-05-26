This summer is well and truly about to get started as ITV recently announced that the hit dating show Love Island will be back on our screens from Monday, June 6.

With just under 2 weeks until we’re glued to the TV every night at 9pm hearing the typical love island phrases, ITV has now released the official Love Island 2022 merch.

Yes, before the show even starts you can get your hands on some of the sought-after personalised merch, including the famous water bottle.

Get your Love Island water bottle now

The Love Island Official Shop has unveiled a fresh new gold-font water bottle as part of its brand-new product line-up ahead of the launch of Series 8.

(ITV/PA)

Available from today via the official Love Island Shop and the programme app, the Gold Fonted Water Bottle is a limited run for 2022 that will only be available during the show run and summer period.

The brand-new bottle was launched on ITV's This Morning on Thursday May 26, with the new product unveiled by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Also available for the first time is a fun range of official Love Island greeting cards picking up infamous expressions including, 'You’re My Type on Paper,' 'Congrats Hun' and 'Can I Pull You For A Chat.'

New products for Series 8 that will be seen in the Villa include :

White personalised waffle robes

White personalised eye masks

New passport covers

Luggage labels to complement the popular personalised white suitcases

Favourites returning to the Official Shop are personalised products including the classic neon pink font official Love Island water bottle as well as tote bags, pet bowls, large and small washbags, satin robes, large and cabin-sized suitcases, baby beakers and phone cases.

These are all personalised in the famous Love Island font in a choice of neon pink, orange and blue.

You can also pick up a range of colourful branded reusable cups that you’ll also see the Islanders using (think Molly-Mae famously spilling hers when tripping down the steps).

William van Rest, Director of Gaming - Live and Merchandise at ITV, said: “We're always looking for new ways to give our fans the best Love Island experience and are really proud of the new products coming out this year. The aim is for the items in the Villa and shop this year to create a really diverse range that all Love Island fans can enjoy.”

Love Island returns to ITV2 on Monday, June 6.