Channel 4 new comedy, Big Boys follows the story of two young men from opposite ends of the "spectrum of masculinity" but quickly become best friends when they meet at university.
As Watford born Jack being a sheltered closeted 19-year-old coming to terms with his dad's death and is trying to work out want he wants from life is paired with typical lad Danny.
The show is written by comedian Jack Rooke who wrote the show based on his own experiences and even narrates the show.
Plus, it stars Derry Girls alumni Dylan Llewellyn, most known for playing the 'wee English lad' in the acclaimed Channel 4 show.
Big Boys Cast List:
- Jack: Dylan Llewellyn
- Danny: Jon Pointing
- The Narrator: Jack Rooke
- Peggy: Camille Coduri
- Corinne: Izuka Hoyle
- Yemi: Olisa Odele
- Jules: Katy Wix
How to watch Big Boys:
The new comedy will air on Channel 4 and All 4 on Thursday, May 26 at 10pm.
The second episode will air directly after the first, so you get a double bill of the sure to be hit show.
