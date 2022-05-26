Love Island bosses have revealed huge changes ahead of the 2022 series as part of “duty of care protocols”.

Earlier this week ITV announced the popular dating show will be returning to our screens from Monday, June 6.

But ahead of the shows return major parts of the show are set to see changes with one iconic monet axed completely.

Executive producer Mike Spencer said: "We are stepping away from the food challenges as we know them."

He revealed the Casa Amor postcards known for causing drama in the villa may not be making a comeback ahead of the new series either.

He said: "We have published our duty of care protocols very publicly and we have an incredible welfare team on the series.

"I agree we have to be incredibly considered when making editorial decisions.

"We are also making a dating entertainment series but humour is normally at the heart of most storylines.

He added: "I think we are considered and it always becomes tricky with the passing of information but we aim to find balance in the show."

Laura Whitmore will return as the host of the hit show as fans clear their diaries for a summer of love.