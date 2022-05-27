Toby Carvery, Harvester and Stonehouse are offering customers a range of deals during the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend.

If you like to eat at restaurants but don’t want to fork out for expensive meals, look no further.

You and your loved ones can enjoy some quality time together while saving money during the bank holiday.

Bank holidays you can look forward to in 2022

Deals at Toby Carvery, Harvester, Stonehouse and Miller & Carter

Here’s the list of deals you can take advantage of over the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend.

Toby Carvery

Super-Pig Meal Deal, £8.50 – Super-Pig Hot Dog and a drink (Peroni or Carling)

House Sodas, 2 for £4

Pudding & Wine, £9.95 – Choose any pudding and a glass of Barefoot wine or Freixenet mini

A Right Royal Kids’ Breakfast, £5.99 – Available from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5 and includes breakfast and a drink. Kids are invited to dress like Kings and Queens and they can have fun with the activity pack which contains a colour-in crown, flag and chocolate.

Harvester

Jubilee 3 Course Set Menu, £19.99 - Available from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5 and you can choose one starter, one main and one dessert. You can upgrade to a full rack of ribs or a 10oz sirloin for £5 extra.

Kids’ Jubilee Breakfast, £5.99 - Available from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5 - Same as kids breakfast at Toby Carvery.

Stonehouse's Pizza & Prosecco offer (Stonehouse)

Stonehouse

Weekend Fizz Deal, £9.99 – A house bottle of fizz for £9.99 from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5.

Mini Freixenet and Strawberry Shortcake Sundae, £9.99

Pizza & Prosecco offer, £24.99 – Available from May 30 onwards: two classic pizzas and a bottle of house Prosecco. You can upgrade to a bottle of Freixenet for £3 or make a pizza into a signature pizza or a calzone for an extra £2.50.

Kids’ Jubilee Breakfast, £6.99 - Available from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5 and includes a kids’ breakfast, drink, activity pack, crown headdress and a flag. Kids’ fancy dress is encouraged and adults can upgrade to a glass of Jubilee fizz for £1.99.

The above offers are available to take advantage of at all Toby Carvery, Harvester and Stonehouse restaurants across the UK, subject to availability.

Miller & Carter

Free Jubilee Bombay Citron Pressé Collin - Free cocktail when you download the app from Thursday June 2 to Sunday June 5. Terms and conditions can be found via the website.