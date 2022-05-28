This week sees the Queen celebrate her Platinum Jubilee, with a special four day weekend to mark her 70th year on the throne.

Some may want to celebrate with her, but on a budget.

Tara Flynn, co-founder of comparison site, Choosewisely.co.uk, said: “With the four day bank holiday weekend fast approaching, many households will be worried about how much additional money they’ll be spending celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

(PA)

“With a bit of organising, you can do plenty of free things to mark the occasion that won’t break the bank and bring the community together. You honestly shouldn’t feel pressured into spending lots of money - the kids will love spending quality time with you”.

5 ways you can celebrate the Jubilee on a budget

Organise a picnic

Research a public green space and ask your loved ones to bring their picnic blankets, food and drink

Host a BYO BBQ

Host a bring your own BBQ - your loved ones won't mind sharing the cost of the food and drink and will just be grateful you're doing all the cooking and cleaning up.

Attend a free event in your local community

Check out all the free Jubilee events in your local area on the government website

Host a street party

You won't need insurance so long as your party is for residents only; hold the party on a quiet residential road or local green space, and don't sell alcohol. Ask your neighbours to bring refreshments and something to sit on.

Set up a bake-off

Round up all the bakers in your circle of friends and arrange a friendly bake-off event where you judge one another's baked goods and simultaneously feed lots of friends.