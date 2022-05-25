BBC The One Show has been canceled for this evening (May 25) scheduled in a surprising shakeup.

The news was shared by The One Show's official Twitter account which posted after Tuesday's show: "We won't be here tomorrow to make way for The RHS Chelsea Flower Show."

Adding to the statement that they will "be back on Thursday with @johnlegend - see you then!"

It comes as Sophie Raworth and Joe Swift launch the BBC and RHS People's Choice Award as they look at all the show gardens hoping to take the prize home.

With it being the first time since the pandemic that the Chesla Flower Show has taken place in its traditional spot many keen gardens have been anticipating the converted event.

The Chairman of the judges James Alexander-Sinclair said: "It's exciting to be back at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in May, and while all of this year's gardens are sensational, a few really stood out.

"It was a hard-fought debate between the members of the judging panel to decide which garden to award Best in Show."

You can watch RHS Chelsea FLower Show at 7pm on BBC One.