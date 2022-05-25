Disney+ has announced some new content that will be hitting the streaming platform in June, 2022.
You can expect new additions across Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star, including exclusive Disney+ originals.
Viewers can also celebrate Pride month with Disney+ in June, with new films and shows that champion LGBTQ+ characters and stories launching on the service.
Hollywood Stargirl hit the red carpet last night at the Hollywood premiere. 🌴🌟 (1/4) pic.twitter.com/Q8i6raYOzD— Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 24, 2022
What content is coming to Disney+ in June 2022?
Here’s a list of some of the new content you can expect to see on Disney+ from June.
- Abbott Elementary – All episodes – Wednesday 1
- Fire Island – Exclusively on Disney+ – Friday 3
- Hollywood Stargirl - Disney+ Original Film – Friday 3
- Ms Marvel – Disney+ Original Series – Wednesday 8
- Rise - Disney+ Original Film – Friday 24
- Only Murders in the Building, Season 2 – 2-Episode premiere – Tuesday 28
- Atlanta, Season 3 – All episodes – Wednesday 29
- Soprano Sing or Die – Original Series, all episodes available – Coming in June
We’re heading to Creekwood on June 15! 🎡— Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 20, 2022
Season 3 of #LoveVictor will premiere on #Hulu, and all three seasons are coming to #DisneyPlus. #DisneyBundle pic.twitter.com/t0m578zVJR
Celebrate Pride month with content on Disney+
Here’s a list of some of the new and existing content you can enjoy in celebration of Pride month on Disney+.
- Fire Island – available from June 3
- Pride (movie) - available from June 3
- Love, Victor Season 1-3 – available from June 15
- Trevor: The Musical – available from June 24
- The Ignorant Angels – available now
- Pride (docuseries) - available now
- The Thing About Harry - available now
- Crush - available now
How to watch the content on Disney+
If you aren’t already signed up to Disney+, you can start streaming the above content and more right away by signing up via the Disney+ website.
