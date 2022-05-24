ITV has confirmed the start date for Love Island 2022.

The broadcaster has announced the hit dating show will be hitting our screens, from Monday, June 6 2022.

Fans of the popular dating show have been asking when the new series will start as they begin to clear their diaries for the summer of love and now they finally have their answer.

It comes after news that Kat Harrison has reportedly impressed ITV bosses during auditions for the new series which is expected to start next month.

Among her ex-boyfriends is star of MTV’s Geordie Shore Marty McKenna meaning she will be used to the limelight if she was to star in the smash hit show presented by Laura Whitmore.