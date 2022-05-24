Meet the Britain's Got Talent contestant that has links to Netlfix's Bridgerton and ITV's hit reality show Love Island.

The popular talent show is recognised as a platform for raising the profile of everyday people but from time to time, talent emerges with strong links to the entertainment industry.

On Saturday, a Welsh group of West End singers wowed the judges with their emotional rendition of From Now On from 2017’s The Greatest Showman.

Following their moving performance, it was revealed that one of the group's members is actually the girlfriend of Bridgerton star Luke Newton.

Who is Bridgerton's Luke Newton's girlfriend Hade Davies?





Davies sent the Bridgerton actor, known for playing third Bridgerton brother Colin, a heart-felt and loved up post on Instagram following the announcement of his season three starring role.

Posting on Instagram, she wrote: " It’s your time. And no one deserves it more. I’ll be with you every step of the way #bridgertonseason3 #polin."

The Shoreham-by-Sea star replied with a sweet and simple red heart in her Instagram comments.

Following her audition, Luke posted a collection of videos on his Instagram story, alongside the caption: "Blown away @jadeydavies @welshofthewestend" with an emotional emoji."

The 29-year-old actor also shared a link to the audition with fans on his Twitter.

Who is Love Island Amber Davies' sister?





Jade has not one but two celebrity connections, she is not only the girlfriend of the Ton's most eligible bachelor but she also has a famous sister.

Fans of ITV's smash-hit reality show Love Island may recognise a slight family resemblance.

The Welsh of the West End performer is the sister of Love Island winner Amber Davies.

Amber won the dating contest in 2017 alongside then-partner Kem Cetinay.

After their breakup, the couple didn't stay friends after their breakup and she admitted in 2019 that they no longer speak to each other.