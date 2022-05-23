ITV Emmerdale star Ash Palmisciano has shared the heartbreaking news that his “role model” mum, Micki has died.

The actor, who portrays Matty Barton on the long-running soap, shared the news on Instagram.

Sharing a holiday snap, he wrote: “Still can’t believe you’re not with us mum, I’m just starting everyday like you did…with a good cuppa, Hope, love and positivity!

“My biggest inspiration and role model, Miss you everyday.”

ITV Emmerdale stars rush to support Ash Palmisciano after death of mum

Fans and co-stars alike rushed to share their messages of support.

Emile John (Ethan Anderson) said: “Sending all the love to you and your family bro.”

Laurence Robb (Mackenzie Boyd) added “Loads of love boyo. Xxxxx”

“So much love to you darling,” added Fiona Wade (Priya Sharma).

Ash joined the cast of Emmerdale in 2018 when he became the first transgender actor to play a transgender role after making history becoming the first trans actor to appear on the Royal Shakespeare Company stage.

His character, son to Moira (Natalie J. Robb), returned to the village when Moira originally struggled to accept her child’s new identity.

Moira has since come round to support her son with the character a huge hit with Emmerdale viewers.