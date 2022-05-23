Returning for its 25th series, BBC's Silent Witness makes its way back onto our screens tonight.
The gritty crime drama is set in the world of forensic pathology with a team of the nation's best investigation and solving crimes across the country.
To mark its 25 series, the show's original lead Amanda Burton will return as Professor Sam Ryan after the health secretary is assassinated during the launch of Sam's new company.
The assassination prompts Sam to turn to the Lyell team for help, but Nikki is unsure that her predecessor can be trusted.
Silent Witness full cast list:
- Dr Nikki Alexander: Emilia Fox
- Professor Sam Ryan: Amanda Burton
- Jomo Mashaba: Hugh Quarshie
- Jack Hodgson: David Caves
- Simone Tyler: Genesis Lynea
- Oscar Harris: David Leon
- Fiona Mashaba: Gina Bramhill
- DSI Ronnie Boyle: Ian Puleston-Davies
- DS Martine Chalal: Shireen Farkhoy
How to watch Silent Witness:
If you want to watch the latest series, you can watch it on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
The show will be on at 9pm and will have six episodes airing weekly.
