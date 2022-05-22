The ultimate manhunt is underway once more with one of the trickiest starts to any of the series.

For the first time on Channel 4’s Hunted, the fugitives must make their escape from an island - the Isle of Wight to be exact.

As the hunters circle the fugitives, they must work out how to get off the island without being caught while constantly under the ever-watchful eye of the hunter helicopter, streaming live video direct to HQ.

The eleven ordinary people from all over the UK have turned fugitive to see if they can successfully outrun the elite team of hunters for 23 days to win a share of £100,000.

Hunted series six: The fugitives

This year, the hunters have some clever adversaries.

The fugitives they must catch this time include an ex-military veteran, serving police officer and mother of two; a couple who are experienced urban explorers; two profoundly deaf young men in the prime of their life; two sisters who have something to prove to their mum; and a mother of four who is hoping to evade detection with her grown-up son.

On the run across the length and breadth of the UK these fugitives will be looking over their shoulders, ever fearful that the hunters have picked up their trail.

Hunted series six: Lead investigator

And nervous they should be as leading the investigation is Assistant Chief Constable of Cleveland Police, Lisa Theaker. Lisa has led many complex homicide investigations.

Now she oversees a handpicked team of top police and military personnel, armed with the powers of the state, which includes live CCTV, ANPR, GPS positioning, drones, tracker dogs, mobile phone monitoring and publicity campaigns.

What time is hunted on tonight?





Hunted returned to screens on Sunday May 22 at 9pm.

You can watch live on Channel 4 or catch up using the All 4 service.