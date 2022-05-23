Former Coronation Street actor Catherine Tyldesley has revealed her daughter's name with the first public picture.

Tyldesley, who played Eva Price on the ITV soap, announced in April that she had given birth to her second child with her husband Tom Pitfield.

In a joint Instagram post, the couple made the announcement to fans, writing: "We are so happy to announce that our beautiful daughter has arrived. We are grateful beyond words and feel overjoyed that our family is complete."

The Corrie actress, who left the show back in December 2017, married Tom Pitfield in 2016 and has a son with him, named Alfie James Pitfield.

The 38-year-old spoke to Hello! magazine explaining how she chose her baby daughter's name.

See the first picture of Coronation Street actor's baby girl

Catherine Tyldesley with her baby daughter Iris as they appear in this week's edition of the magazine. Credit: Hello! Magazine/PA

Tyldesley, who also played Iris Moss in the BBC drama Lilies in 2007, revealed that her character and her newborn daughter now share the same.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, she explained that after playing the role, she “loved it [the name Iris] ever since”.

Their daughter’s middle name is Ella which is a moving tribute to Pitfield’s late grandmother.

Tyldesley also shared the first image of her baby girl as part of a family photoshoot with the magazine.

The photoshoot took place at her home in Cheshire with her husband and their seven-year-old son Archie.

She said: “These first few weeks have been so precious. I’ve been living my best life.

“Iris will find her own way and decide what she likes. But for now, I’m going with the pink. I am a very girlie girl.”

Iris was born on April 19 at St Mary’s in Manchester weighing 8lb.

Tyldesley revealed she was two weeks overdue and so had to be induced.

The actress, who used hypnobirthing and meditation music, explained in the interview that it had been slow progress at the hospital until suddenly she felt the baby arriving and then she was born “within minutes”.

The soap actor added: “Even though it was super-fast and we were both in complete shock, it was a beautiful birth.”

Tyldesley also said that she feels more relaxed with her second child than they did with her first, Alfie, noting: “With our first baby, we didn’t have a Scooby-Doo what we were doing and I think I tried to cope on my own.

“If you talk to other mums, it can really help.”

During her conversation with Hello!, she also shares that she had suffered from insomnia and hyperemesis gravidarum – severe nausea and vomiting – during her pregnancy.

She said: “With no sleep, you just can’t function.

Front cover of the latest edition of Hello! Magazine. Credit: Hello! Magazine /PA

“I wasn’t socialising. Even when my friends said ‘Let’s do a baby shower,’ I said ‘I can’t. I’ve not got it in me.’”

Tyldesley confirmed she started sleeping again a couple of days after the birth and is now excited to meet people and show off her newborn daughter.

Read the full article in Hello! magazine out now.