Britain’s Got Talent’s Saturday show saw Maxwell Thorpe, a “nervous” singer take to the stage.
His nerves were quickly unnoticeable as he began his audition and the judges were instantly impressed by his voice.
After 10 years of busking in the streets of Sheffield, he decided to audition for the talent show.
Maxwell’s voice surprised the judges as he belted the words out, resulting in a standing ovation by all four of them and four yeses were given to him.
ALL THE FEELS! 🥺 ♥️— BGT (@BGT) May 21, 2022
You will have GOOSEBUMPS listening to Maxwell Thorpe's EXTRAORDINARY voice: https://t.co/JuT51SdZah #BGT #BritainsGotTalent pic.twitter.com/QFeYFqXQYX
Amanda Holden said she hoped that the reaction from the crowd helps with Maxwell's confidence because he is "better than standing on a pavement."
Simon Cowell described the moment as "incredible" and "amazing".
Watch Maxwell’s Britain’s Got Talent audition
If you’d like to see the audition, you can do so by visiting the official Britain’s Got Talent YouTube channel.
ITV viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the performance.
With emojis, one tweeted: “Maxwell you dark horse that was epic #BGT #BritainsGotTalent”
Maxwell you dark horse 🙌🏼 🔥 that was epic #BGT #BritainsGotTalent— Lisa.C-B (@LisaCB8) May 21, 2022
Another tweeted: “Extraordinary #BGT Sensational #Sheffield #BritainsGotTalent”
A third tweeted: “incredible voice #BGT”
Britain’s Got Talent continues on Saturdays on ITV.
