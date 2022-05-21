Kenny Petrie shocked judges as he walked onto the Britain’s Got Talent stage nervously in Saturday night’s show.
As he walked on stage, he was carrying a black case, not giving away what was in it.
He then began his audition, opening the case to find a guitar and he then shocked the judges with his rock star-like performance.
The 64-year-old earned four yeses from the judges and if you didn’t watch the audition or simply want to revisit it, here’s how you can.
Watch Kenny Petrie’s Britain’s Got Talent audition
The audition is available to watch via the official Britain’s Got Talent YouTube channel.
"Like the mouse that roared!" 😲@KennethPetrie57 shocked us all with his ROCKIN' talent! 🤘 🎸— BGT (@BGT) May 21, 2022
Watch his #BGT Audition here: https://t.co/0ZpHNis0GD #BritainsGotTalent pic.twitter.com/6BQT4O5Ijz
Along with emoji’s, the official BGT Twitter page tweeted: ““Like the mouse that roared!”
“@KennethPetrie57 shocked us all with his ROCKIN’ talent!
“Watch his #BGT audition here:
“you.tube/wf56Qmc8iw8
“#BritainsGotTalent”
Britain’s Got Talent returns on Saturday on ITV.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article