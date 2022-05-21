Alesha Dixon attended a dance class and surprised Skylar Blu, a seven-year-old dancer and invited her to audition for Britain’s Got Talent.
Skylar impressed the judges and the audience with her solo dance performance and earned four yeses, sending her to the next round.
She was praised for her dancing but also the expression she showed as she performed.
What a beautiful audition from Skylar. 🥰🥰. Such lovely dancing and incredibly emotional. I love contemporary #BGT— Ryan (@RyanGSoapKing11) May 21, 2022
Watch Skylar Britain’s Got Talent audition
If you didn’t catch the audition or would simply like to rewatch it, you can see it via the official Britain’s Got Talent YouTube channel.
Viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Skylar’s performance.
Wow! At just 7-years-old Skylar Blu delivers a completely immaculate performance 👏 👏— BGT (@BGT) May 21, 2022
Watch her stunning routine here: https://t.co/RcnPpha2KC #BGT #BritainsGotTalent pic.twitter.com/4LfqS2lN6P
Along with dancing emojis, one tweeted: “OMG…That performance from Skylar was brilliant! What a lovely dancer… #BGT”
I cannot handle the cuteness of little Skylar Blu 😭 #BGT— steffi (@antanddec_fp) May 21, 2022
With a crying emoji, another wrote: “I cannot handle the cuteness of little Skylar Blu #BGT”
A third tweeted with two happy emojis: “What a beautiful audition from Skylar. Such lovely dancing and incredibly emotional. I love contemporary #BGT”
Britain’s Got Talent continues on Saturdays on ITV.
