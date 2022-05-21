Britain’s Got Talent returned to our screens on Saturday night (May 21) and 9-year-old Ryland Petty amazed the audience and judges with his magic tricks.
The youngster from Staffordshire asked for assistance from Amanda Holden and the pair were later joined by his friends that attend a club.
His audition was a success and he was awarded with a standing ovation from the three judges at the desk along with four yeses.
Watch Ryland Petty’s Britain’s Got Talent audition
If you missed the audition or would like to watch it again, here’s how you can.
The official Britain’s Got Talent Twitter page tweeted a video of the audition so you can watch it here.
Now THAT is MAGIC! 🤩 ✨— BGT (@BGT) May 21, 2022
Ryland Petty really *is* a wizard! 🤣 #BGT #BritainsGotTalent pic.twitter.com/x1Vc0fw97C
Twitter users reacted to the audition with one writing: “Ryland. Winner. Im. Putting my money on it now. #BGT”
Another tweeted: “Well if that kid isn’t golden buzzer worthy I give up #bgt #BritainsGotTalent”
Britain’s Got Talent continues on Saturdays on ITV.
