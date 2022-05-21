The cost-of-living crisis has placed a real emphasis on the financial squeeze that has been placed on many people in the last couple of months.

People are looking for opportunities to save where they can, especially when completing food shopping.

As a result the savings platform Raisin UK has compiled a list of loyalty cards for certain supermarkets and provided tips on how to best maximise your usage of them.

5 ways to help you save on your weekly food shop

If you use certain supermarkets like Tesco, Asda, Lidl or the Co-op then you may be able to make the most of them, or sign up for a card if you haven't already.

Best loyalty cards from supermarkets

Tesco Clubcard

This loyalty card is well known for knocking down the price of hundreds of items, with these savings not available to non-Clubcard users.

The Tesco Clubcard also rewards you every time you shop, with every £150 spent you get 150 points (1 point for every pound).

With 150 points you can use that to redeem £1.50 off at your next Tesco shop, or alternatively enjoy up to 3x your Clubcard voucher value to spend with 100 Reward Partners, including Pizza Express, Bella Italia, Eurotunnel, Fitbit, and more!

To apply for a Tesco Clubcard visit their website here.

Sainsbury's Nectar Card

Sainsbury's bought the Nectar Card and gave it a fresh new look, and shoppers now have the ability to benefit from Nectar Prices when using Sainsbury’s Smart Shop in-store (using their Smart Shop mobile phone app or handheld scanners).

You can redeem your points in-store at Sainsbury's with every 500 points being worth £2.50. You can also redeem your points at other partner brands including Argos, eBay, British Airways, Nectar Hotels, and more.

You can order a Sainsbury's Nectar Card at their website here.

Asda Rewards

Asda is hoping to jump onto the rewards scheme with their brand new Asda Rewards, the first time the supermarket chain has attempted a loyalty card.

It is currently only available at a small number of trial stores, but this list is always growing so check on the Asda website to see if you can benefit from Asda Rewards.

You earn pounds (not points) that allow you to earn money back on your next shop when you purchase certain own-brand and big brand products.

Lidl Plus

Lidl Plus ‘promises’ to make those big savings even bigger when shopping in-store. The Lidl Plus app has new coupons every Thursday, plus exclusive discounts, prizes, and more.

Co-op Membership

The Co-op membership does cost £1 to sign-up, but you get the choice of 2 offers every week, and access to Co-op member prices in-store.

Additionally, Co-op also donates to your chosen charity every time you shop, and you can select and change this charity on the Co-op app.

Become a member at Co-op at their website here.