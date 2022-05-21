Britain’s Got Talent is back again this week with another episode of auditions.

See members of the public take to the stage while showing off their talent including dancing, singing and comedy to name a few.

Last week saw impressive acts such as comedian Eva Abley and Flintz & T4ylor who earned a Golden Buzzer from Alesha Dixon, her final one of the series.

Whether you’re excited to watch dance groups, singers or more impressionists like Suzi Wild who auditioned earlier in this series, it’s worth giving the show a watch.

If your Saturday night looks set to accommodate the show, here’s the details you’ll need to know.

Here’s how you can join in the fun by watching the show this week.

Britain’s Got Talent is set to air tonight (May 21) at 8pm on ITV.

If you don’t manage to make it to the sofa in time, you can catch up with the show via ITV Hub.

Britain’s Got Talent continues on Saturdays on ITV.