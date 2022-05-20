Sky News has revealed its TV schedule for the weekend of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
Viewers can expect a variety of Jubilee celebrations content including Trooping The Colour and Service of Thanksgiving.
If you’re wondering how you can tune into the Platinum Jubilee programmes, here’s how you can.
Sky News TV schedule for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend
Here’s the content you can expect to see on Sky News across the weekend.
Thursday June 2, 2022
- Jubilee Breakfast with Kay Burley: 7am-10am
- The Queen’s Birthday Parade (Trooping The Colour): 10am-1pm
- The Jubilee Beacon Show: 9pm-10pm
Friday June 3, 2022
- Jubilee Breakfast and Service of Thanksgiving with Kay Burley: 7am-1pm
Saturday June 4, 2022
- Jubilee Breakfast: 6-10am
Sunday June 5, 2022
- Jubilee Breakfast with Sophy Ridge: 6-10am
- The Jubilee Big Lunch: 11am-2pm
- The Jubilee Pageant: 2-6pm
Sky News is free to watch via Sky TV, Freeview and on the live streaming service via Sky News Mobile and website. 24-hour breaking news coverage and analysis is available via the Sky News social media channels.
How to sign up to Sky TV
If you aren't already signed up to Sky but would like to join, you can visit the Sky website here.
TV and other deals are displayed on Sky's website, helping you choose which package suits you best.
