Britain’s Got Talent’s 2022 series has seen a variety of performances from acts such as comedian Eva Abley and Born To Perform, a dance group who earned a Golden Buzzer from judge David Walliams.

The final of the competition is getting closer and you might be wondering who will win.

While we aren’t certain, BetVictor’s traders have released odds which give us an idea of who could be crowned the winner of the 2022 series.

Britain's Got Talent judges (left to right) David Walliams, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon (PA)

Britain’s Got Talent winner odds from BetVictor

Born to Perform 7/2

Tom Ball 7/2

The Freaks 11/2

Loren Allred 6/1

Voices of Armed Forces Children Choir 9/1

Dante Marvin 16/1

Axel Blake 18/1

The Phantom 20/1

Jamie Leahey 20/1

Suzi Wild 22/1

BetVictor’s spokesperson Sam Boswell said: “This year has seen an impressive amount of talent auditioned for the much-loved family show. We have seen many people audition with what they have learnt during lockdown.

“Born to Perform are favourites to win coming in at 7/2, they were awarded David Walliams’ golden buzzer of the series after he fell in love with the dance troupe following their inspired performance of Hairspray’s ‘You Can’t Stop the Beat’. Their incredible performance has earned praise far and wide as they cemented their place amongst the favourites for this year.

“Second favourite is 23-year-old teacher Tom Ball from West Sussex. Tom received four "yeses" and remains in with a shot at gaining a place in the live semi-finals. Since his impressive audition he has been compared to Susan Boyle so he’s definitely one to watch. He is currently one of the favourites to win as the odds are coming in at 7/2.”

The odds are correct at the time of writing and the latest odds can be found via the BetVictor website.