Plans for your Platinum Jubilee celebrations may already be in place ahead of it taking place in a couple of weeks time, and if you want some sweet treats for the occasion then Cutter & Squidge may be able to help.

The bakery has got their own Platinum Jubilee collection for all to enjoy.

Speaking about their collection Cutter & Squidge wrote: "Hang out the bunting and get ready to celebrate this historic moment in time in true regal style with Cutter & Squidge’s selection of decadent hand baked treats.

"So grab your neighbours, family and friends this Platinum Jubilee Weekend and enjoy this once in a lifetime occasion with a scrumptious afternoon tea fit for any royalty."

Afternoon tea at home (Cutter & Squidge)

What is in Cutter & Squidge's Platinum Jubilee collection?





Firstly there is the Signature Afternoon Tea with a Platinum Jubilee sleeve which is "packed full of teatime treats from freshly made, buttery scones, fruity jam and rich clotted cream to indulgent chocolate tiffin and moist lemon loaves".

At a cost of £32.99 this would make a perfect thing to share with someone else over the weekend.

Additionally, if you wanted to extend that to the whole family then you could go for the Platinum Jubilee Family Hamper for £129.99.

Packing in everything from scones, brownies, cookies, prosecco and even an entire Victoria Sponge cake, you certainly won't be lacking for options as it aims to feed six people.

If you wanted something a bit lighter then a Jubilee Baby Biskies box for £20.99 might be up your street.

Jubilee baby biskies (Cutter & Squidge)

Consisting of "sweet biscuits squidged together with dreamy buttercreams and filled with jams and other delights" they'll be a great finishing touch to your food spreads.

Shop the entire Cutter & Squidge Platinum Jubilee collection at their website here.