The Sunday Times Rich List for 2022 has been announced, which has seen the UK grow its number of billionaires to a record 177.
This is an increase of six from the 2021 list, with their combined wealth also increasing by £55bn to stand at £653bn.
Brothers Sri and Gopi Hinduja, who run the Mumbai-based conglomerate Hinduja Group, jumped to the top of the list after their wealth grew by more than £11bn to £28.47bn.
Meanwhile, entrepreneur Sir James Dyson and his family moved up to second in the list after a £6.7bn increase to £23bn.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty also made the list for the first time with their combined £730m fortune.
One notable absentee from the top of the list is Roman Abramovich.
The former Chelsea owner slid from eighth to 28th in rankings after his finances plummeted from £12.2 billion last year to £6 billion this year following sanctions, the enforced sale of Chelsea and the sharp fall in his Evraz shares.
Who is in the top 20 of the Sunday Times Rich List 2022?
The top 20 richest people in the UK are:
- Sri and Gopi Hinduja and family - £28.47bn
- Sir James Dyson and family - £23bn
- David and Simon Reuben and family - £22.26bn
- Sir Leonard Blavatnik - £20bn
- Guillaume Pousaz - £19.26bn
- Lakshmi Mittal and family - £17bn
- Christoph Henkel and family - £15bn
- Guy, George, Alannah and Galen Weston and family - £13.5bn
- Kirsten and Jorn Rausing - £12bn
- Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken and Michel de Carvalho - £11.42bn
- Michael Platt - £10bn
- Alisher Usmanov - £10bn
- The Duke of Westminster and the Grosvenor family - £9.73bn
- Barnaby and Merlin Swire and family - £9.6bn
- Marit, Lisbet, Sigrid and Hans Rausing - £9.49bn
- Anil Agarwal - £9.2bn
- Denise, John and Peter Coates - £8.64bn
- John Fredriksen and family - £8.31bn
- Mikhail Fridman - £8.22bn
- Moshe Kantor - £8bn
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel