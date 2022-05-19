Covid boosters in Autumn will be prioritised for the most vulnerable, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has advised.

Vulnerable adults will be at the front of the queue alongside frontline social care and health workers.

The JCVI has published its interim advice for the Government ahead of the colder months on how to best protect us and maintain our protection against Covid-19.

Here is who will get the booster jab in Autumn, under the current guidance.

Under current JCVI advice, a Covid booster jab should be offered to the following:

Residents in a care home for older adults and staff

Frontline health and social care workers

All those 65 years of age and over

Adults aged 16 to 64 years who are in a clinical risk group

The JCVI published interim advice for the likes of the NHS, care homes and wider health community to help them with their operational planning ahead of autumn.

Professor Wei Shen Lim, Chair of COVID-19 vaccination on the JCVI, said: “Last year’s autumn booster vaccination programme provided excellent protection against severe COVID-19, including against the Omicron variant."

Professor Lim continued: “We have provided interim advice on an autumn booster programme for 2022 so that the NHS and care homes are able to start the necessary operational planning, to enable high levels of protection for more vulnerable individuals and frontline healthcare staff over next winter.

“As we continue to review the scientific data, further updates to this advice will follow.”

A healthcare professional preparing a Covid vaccine. Credit: PA

The advice is subject to change, there is still a lot of uncertainty around what future waves of the virus could look like.

The JCVI acknowledges that uncertainty in its guidance but it's important to note that Winter is when the virus is at its greatest threat level.

Similar to last Autumn, the main aim of the 2022 autumn booster programme will be to increase our immunity and protection against severe COVID-19 disease.

This is specifically about keeping hospitalisation and mortality levels down over the Winter.

If you are aged 75 and over or you are immunosuppressed and over the age of 12 years old, you are eligible for a Spring booster so long as you have had your last dose at least six months before.