Love Island 2022 is just around the corner and rumours are swirling around who will be entering the villa.

Ronan Keating’s daughter Missy Keating is one of those rumoured to be appearing on the ITV dating show.

The 45-year-old singer appeared on Good Morning Britain on Thursday and was asked about his daughter’s rumoured casting.

He said he hadn't "heard anything" about his 21-year-old daughter being on the show, but added: "you never know".

GMB's Ben Shephard asked him: "I'm very excited as you know, I am a watcher of television, to hear the rumour that Missy your daughter may be making her way onto Love Island?

"Is there any truth, will we be watching her on the new series?"

Ronan replied: "I haven't heard anything but you never know, these kids are busy.

"All my kids they're all busy doing different things, I haven't heard anything myself at the moment."

Asked if he would watch her if she was on the show, he added: "Pass, yeah I don't know how I feel about that one. I wouldn't be able to watch."

Back in February, ITV confirmed that this year's series of Love Island will be filmed in a 'brand new villa'.

An official statement at the time read: "The ultimate Summer of love is on the horizon as Love Island makes it's long awaited return, direct from a brand new villa in Mallorca. Applications are currently open for singletons looking for a long, hot Summer…"

You can watch the new series of Love Island when it returns to our screens in June on ITV2.