Love Island has announced a new partnership with eBay in which the online marketplace will become the ITV reality show's first ever pre-loved fashion provider.

In an aim to make a statement against fast fashion, contestants will wear pre-loved clothes this season, with a shared wardrobe situated in the new villa for the first time ever.

As a result of this partnership, Love Island has ended its previous deal with the chain I Saw It First.

The collaboration comes after new research and data from eBay reveals that UK shoppers are becoming increasingly conscious of fast fashion.

Love Island and eBay have partnered up to make a statement on fast fashion (eBay)

A fifth (20%) of Brits admit that they buy more second-hand fashion compared to two years ago and reveal on average, that 16% of their wardrobes are made up of pre-loved clothes. Those aged 18 to 34 have the highest average percentage of second-hand clothes in their wardrobe (22%), nearly double that of over 55s (12%).

Eve Williams, Chief Marketing Officer at eBay UK said: “We’re excited to be partnering with Love Island this year, as the show’s first pre-loved fashion partner and to flip the conversation around fashion.

“As one of the original homes of pre-loved, we believe that by joining forces with this incredibly influential programme, we’ll inspire the nation to think differently and make more conscious choices when it comes to their wardrobes.

"Whether that is selling a dress that is sitting at the back of their wardrobe or shopping for their favourite islanders second-hand looks - these small changes can make a big difference to driving circularity.”

Mike Spencer, the Executive Producer of Love Island, said: “We are thrilled to be pairing up with eBay this year as our pre-loved fashion partner. As a show we strive to be a more eco-friendly production with more focus on ways in which we can visibly show this on screen.

“This partnership will see our Islanders get to dive into the shared wardrobes and help themselves to some incredible pre-loved clothes sourced from eBay. We aim to inspire our demographic and show that there are incredible finds to be had and how sharing is, in some small way, caring.”