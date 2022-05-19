The way we pay could be changing forever, with no need for bank cards and cash, instead just a grin and a wave.

As a new trial from Mastercard sees its "biometric checkout programme" tested worldwide in both major and small retailers.

The plans will allow shoppers to pay for goods by smiling into a camera or waving their hand over the reader with the hopes that it could increase shopper security at the tills.

Customers that want to use the biometric programme will just have to scan their face or fingerprint using an app on their phone which will then link their likeness to a bank card, much like using face recognition to unlock your phone.

That means the days of scrambling for your card or finding the odd change could be over.

No need for cards anymore as Mastercard trial new way to pay. (Canva)

The news was shared by The Telegraph which quoted the president of cyber and intelligence at Mastercard, Ajay Bhalla saying: "The way we pay needs to keep pace with the way we live, work and do business, offering choice to consumers with the highest levels of security.

“Our goal with this new programme is to make shopping a great experience for consumers and merchants alike, providing the best of both security and convenience.”

Ahead of making its way to the UK to be tested, the trial is first taking place in Brazil across five supermarkets in Sao Paulo and will then be piloted across the Middle East and Asia.

The banking company said they aim to speed up transactions leading to quicker services and shorter queues.

Adding, that it will also be more hygienic and is less vulnerable to fraud with no use of physical bank cards.

However, there has been some concern with some privacy experts sharing that the use of biometric data could see a risk of information being hacked or stolen.

But Mastercard has said that it created a high standard of security across banks, merchants and technology providers to ensure the highest level of protection.

The banking company added: "No more fumbling for your phone or hunting for your wallet when you have your hands full – the next generation of in-person payments will only need a quick smile or wave of your hand."