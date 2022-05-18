Channel 4 is airing a new Australian comedy for the first time in the UK called 'Spreadsheet'.

The show follows The IT Crowd's Katherine Parkinson who plays a divorced lawyer, and mother of two, Lauren who's become an avid dating app user and is enjoying all the spoils of the dating scene.

Even creating a spreadsheet of options to ensure her encounters prove more varied than her chaotic personal life.

But it all goes wrong when a series of coincidences and consequences leave her speechless and in messy waters.

📺 New on All 4 this week:



• A look at the life of the world’s richest man, Elon Musk

• New Australian comedy series about dating.

• A brand-new series of @C4Locations is here

• Embarrassing Bodies is back on @E4Tweets pic.twitter.com/a1NZOGS4FO — Channel 4 (@Channel4) May 16, 2022

The show was written and created by Kala Ellis who has worked on an array of productions including Top Gear Australia, but Spreadsheet is her first shot at writing.

It's already proved successful in Australia when it was released in late 2021 and has become a cult hit among comedy fans.

Spreadsheet Cast:

Lauren: Katherine Parkinson

Alex: Rowan Witt

Helena: Zahra Newman

Andy: Charlie Mycroft

Ange: Katrina Milosevic

Hayden: Kevin Hofbauer

Slimon: Ryan Shelton

Jake: Robbie Magasiva

Mrs Allan: Georgina Naidu

How to watch Spreadsheet:

If you fancy watching the new show, you can catch it on Channel 4 or All 4 on May 18 at 10.05pm.

With the second episode airing straight after the first.