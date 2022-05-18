Brits who shop at major supermarkets Tesco, Asda, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s are being warned to check their cupboards for chocolate bought in-store that could pose a risk to their health.
The warning relates to certain types of chocolate affected by the Ferrero recall and could be contaminated by salmonella.
Following investigation, it was found products produced for the European market, which have already been recalled by Ferrero in Europe, were imported into the UK by companies not linked to Ferrero.
This does not replace the earlier recall which saw supermarkets recall several kinder items.
The Food Standards Agency said: “Action taken by the company Ferrero is recalling the above products. Point of sale notices will be displayed in retail stores that are selling these products.
“These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products.
“Our advice to consumers If you have bought the above products do not eat them. Instead, please take them back to the store where you purchased the products and request a refund.”
What happens if you get salmonella?
Salmonella infection usually causes diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps. Symptoms can begin six hours to six days after infection and can last up to a week.
Full list of products that could pose a health risk
Full details of products being recalled due to possible risk of salmonella.
Kinder Maxi Mix Peluche
- Pack size: 133g
- Best before: 21 August 2022
Kinder Niespodzianka Maxi Lei
- Pack size: 100g
- Best before: 21 August 2022
Ferrero Kinder Mix Geschenktüte
- Pack size: 193g
- Best before: 21 August 2022
Ferrero Kinder Mix Bunte Mischung
- Pack size: 132g
- Best before: 21 August 2022
Kinder Niespodzianka Maxi Uni BN
- Pack size: 100g
- Best before: 21 August 2022
Kinder Surprise Geant Gar
- Pack size: 100g
- Best before: 20 August 2022
Kinder Surprise Fille
- Pack size: 100g
- Best before: 20 April 2022
Kinder Schokobons Sachet
- Pack size: 125g and 200g
- Best before: 26 October 2022
Kinder Happy Moments
- Pack size: 242g
- Best before: 21 August 2022
Kinder Happy Moment Ballotin 1
- Pack size: All
- Best before: 21 August 2022
Swieta Kinder Jajko Z Niespodzianka Maxi Uni Wn
- Pack size: 100g
- Best before: 21 August 2022
Swieta Kinder Maxi Mix Peluche Bn
- Pack size: 133g
- Best before: 21 August 2022
