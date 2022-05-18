Brits who shop at major supermarkets Tesco, Asda, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s are being warned to check their cupboards for chocolate bought in-store that could pose a risk to their health.

The warning relates to certain types of chocolate affected by the Ferrero recall and could be contaminated by salmonella.

Following investigation, it was found products produced for the European market, which have already been recalled by Ferrero in Europe, were imported into the UK by companies not linked to Ferrero.

This does not replace the earlier recall which saw supermarkets recall several kinder items.

The Food Standards Agency said: “Action taken by the company Ferrero is recalling the above products. Point of sale notices will be displayed in retail stores that are selling these products.

“These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products.

“Our advice to consumers If you have bought the above products do not eat them. Instead, please take them back to the store where you purchased the products and request a refund.”

What happens if you get salmonella?

Salmonella infection usually causes diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps. Symptoms can begin six hours to six days after infection and can last up to a week.

Full list of products that could pose a health risk

Full details of products being recalled due to possible risk of salmonella.

Kinder Maxi Mix Peluche

Pack size: 133g

Best before: 21 August 2022

Kinder Niespodzianka Maxi Lei

Pack size: 100g

Best before: 21 August 2022

Ferrero Kinder Mix Geschenktüte

Pack size: 193g

Best before: 21 August 2022

Ferrero Kinder Mix Bunte Mischung

Pack size: 132g

Best before: 21 August 2022

Kinder Niespodzianka Maxi Uni BN

Pack size: 100g

Best before: 21 August 2022

Kinder Surprise Geant Gar

Pack size: 100g

Best before: 20 August 2022

Kinder Surprise Fille

Pack size: 100g

Best before: 20 April 2022

Kinder Schokobons Sachet

Pack size: 125g and 200g

Best before: 26 October 2022

Kinder Happy Moments

Pack size: 242g

Best before: 21 August 2022

Kinder Happy Moment Ballotin 1

Pack size: All

Best before: 21 August 2022

Swieta Kinder Jajko Z Niespodzianka Maxi Uni Wn

Pack size: 100g

Best before: 21 August 2022

Swieta Kinder Maxi Mix Peluche Bn