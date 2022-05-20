The Perfume Shop has launched new fragrances to help you treat your Dad this Father's Day.

The day devoted to celebrating the paternal figure in your life and everything he does falls on Sunday, June 16 this year.

The Perfume Shop is celebrating 30 years this year and has some great deals to choose from.

Here are five new scents from some of the biggest brands from the perfume retailer's Father's Day favourites range.

(left to right) HUGO BOSS Boss Bottled Marine and Jimmy Choo Man Aqua. Credit: The Perfume Shop

HUGO BOSS Boss Bottled Marine

HUGO BOSS Boss Bottled Marine. Credit: The Perfume Shop

Show your father figure some love this Father's Day with a bottle of Hugo Boss Marine.

Get him ready for summer with the new fresh fragrance with notes of apple and textured woods.

You'll also get a free BOSS Towel added to your basket with any purchase of the BOSS Bottled Marine fragrance 50ml or above (excluding gift sets).

The Eau de Toilette for him is available in 50ml (£54) and 100ml (£72) via the Perfume Shop website.

JIMMY CHOO Man Aqua

JIMMY CHOO Man Aqua. Credit: The Perfume Shop

If he's always busy looking after everyone else, treat him to something that's just for him this Father's Day.

Jimmy Choo Man Aqua is described as an "olfactive ode to the ocean", the fragrance has waves of grapefruit, icy geranium and sage.

The scent also has base notes of patchouli, amber and salted moss that he is bound to love.

The striking bottle features the iconic Jimmy Choo Man crocodile in a dynamic blue-grey.

The 30ml spray will cost you £35 and you can upgrade to 50ml for £50 and 100ml for £71 via The Perfume Shop website.

NARCISO RODRIGUEZ For Him Bleu Noir

NARCISO RODRIGUEZ For Him Bleu Noir. Credit: The Perfume Shop

This stunning scent has notes of cedarwood, cypress and vetiver to give him a touch of luxury.

Bleu Noir has a woody aroma with base notes of TonTonka Bean, Vetiver, Leather Accord and Santal Accord.

As an extra treat, you can get a free Narciso Rodriguez Bleu Noir 10ml gift in your basket on any purchases of the 50ml Narciso Rodriguez Bleu Noir.

The 50ml bottle will cost you £64 and you can upgrade it to 100ml for £93 via The Perfume Shop website.

DAVID BECKHAM Infinite Aqua

DAVID BECKHAM Infinite Aqua. Credit: The Perfume Shop

David Beckham's 2021 Infinite Aqua fragrance would make the perfect pressie for the paternal figure in your life.

The former footballer's first ever eau de parfum collection is the luxurious treat that you've been looking for.

The scent has citrusy green notes of lemon and fig with airy tones of lavender and waterlily.

The refreshing fragrance comes in a 100ml bottle and can be yours for £35 via The Perfume Shop website.

MAISON MARGIELA Sailing Day

MAISON MARGIELA Sailing Day. Credit: The Perfume Shop

Described as a "deep-sea exploration in a bottle, "Sailing Day Eau de Toilette is set to transport your Dad to the tranquillity of the seaside.

The fragrance smells like "deep sea, ocean air, and blue skies" since the Aquatic Accord and Coriander capture the freshness of the ocean waves.

The aquatic-themed scent also has base notes of Red Seaweed Essence, Ambergris Accord and Amber Wood.

Get the 30ml for £49 and a 100ml bottle for £99 via The Perfume Shop website.