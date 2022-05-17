Tui has cancelled all flights to Sri Lanka amid ongoing political unrest as the nation's new prime minister says the country is down to its last day of petrol.

Now with a shortage of foreign currency and soaring inflation, the country is facing a severe shortage of medicines, fuel and other essential.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has advised against all but essential travel to the country leading TUI to cancel all flights to Sri Lanka in May.

Island-wide curfew leads to stronger response from Tui

The island country is facing its worst economic crisis in more than 70 years and has been hit hard by the pandemic, rising energy prices and tax cuts.

The FCDO hardened its travel advice on Friday after a state of emergency was declared and an island-wide curfew was imposed.

Tui responded on Monday by cancelling all holidays until at least the end of the month.

The operator said: “Due to the ongoing political and economic instability in Sri Lanka, the FCDO have advised against all but essential travel.

“As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel all holidays to Sri Lanka departing up to and including 31 May 2022.

“We will be proactively contacting all impacted customers in departure date order to discuss their options.”

Tui added: “Please note this advice does not apply to customers transiting through Sri Lanka’s international airport and customers currently in resort can continue to enjoy their holiday as planned.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and update customers should there be any further updates.

“We would like to thank our customers for their understanding at this time.”