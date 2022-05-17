Burger King has brought back ‘Whopper Day’ meaning customers can pick up one of the chain’s signature burgers totally free of charge.

Yes, that’s right, this Wednesday, May 18 you can head to your local Burger King and grab a Whopper for no charge.

But how?

Burger lovers across the country can use the Burger King UK app to claim their free Whopper or plant based Whopper, with no other purchase necessary.

Just download the app, go to the nearest participating branch and enjoy your free burger!

Customers who prefer delivery straight to their front door can also join in the fun with a free Whopper on any Deliveroo order over £15.

If we see enough people say ‘I want a Whopper’ in the replies we’ll give them out for free on Wednesday 🍔 pic.twitter.com/J9FNV9IBfg — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) May 16, 2022

The Whopper is Burger King’s most famous flame-grilled masterpiece. The patty is deliciously seared using real fire to create its unique and irresistible flavour, topped with fresh tomatoes, freshly cut lettuce and onions, crunchy pickle, a layer of creamy mayonnaise and a swirl of ketchup.

Fans can also enjoy the Whopper their way, with the Plant-Based Whopper available as part of the deal.

Katie Evans at, Burger King® UK said: “The Whopper is Burger King’s hero burger - created using fresh ingredients, made to order your way and flame-grilled to create the signature, mouth-watering flavour that our customers love. For one day only we think everyone deserves to get involved with a bite of the action and savour a free Whopper on us!

“This Whopper Day, we hope the nation will join us in enjoying a legendary Whopper. If you haven’t tried a Whopper before, here’s the day to try it!”

The deal is available for one day only, meaning Whopper fans will have to be quick to avoid missing out on the free deal.

Download the Burger King app now to get your free Whopper.