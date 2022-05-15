Last night nearly 9 million people in the UK tuned in to watch the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.

After winning the public vote, Ukraine was crowned this year’s champion, with UK hopeful Sam Ryder coming in second place.

The act have been the frontrunners since Russia’s invasion – which prompted organisers to ban the country from competing.

Receiving the coveted trophy, Kalush Orchestra said: “Thank you for supporting Ukraine. This victory is for every Ukrainian. Slava Ukraini.”

The country joined the contest in 2003 and its three wins make it one of the most successful of the newer competitor countries – having triumphed in 2004 and 2016.

Traditionally, the Eurovision winner hosts the competition for the following year, but many have been asking whether Ukraine will be able to host the song contest.

Who will host Eurovision next year? (PA)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has today vowed to host the contest “one day”, saying it will be hosted in the city of Mariupol which is currently under attack from Russian forces with just a few hundred Ukrainian fighters remaining.

“Our courage impresses the world, our music conquers Europe,” he wrote on Facebook. “Next year, Ukraine will host Eurovision.”

Will the UK host Eurovision next year?





Reports suggest that the UK could be one country to host the contest if Ukraine is unable, with other reports suggesting it could be any of the “big five” (France, Italy, Germany, Spain, UK).

The UK has acted as a stand-in host on four previous occasions, last hosting in 1998 in Birmingham following Katrina and the Waves' victory with Love Shine A Light in 1997.

A statement from EBU on the Eurovision website reads: “We congratulate Ukraine and Kalush Orchestra on their win and superb performance. Now we will begin planning for 2023 with winning broadcaster UA:PBC.

“Obviously, there are unique challenges involved in hosting next year’s competition.

“However, as in any other year, we look forward to discussing all the requirements and responsibilities involved in hosting the competition with UA:PBC, and all other stakeholders, to ensure we have the most suitable setup for the 67th Eurovision Song Contest.”