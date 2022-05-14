In tonight's episode of Britain's Got Talent, Alesha Dixon used her final Golden Buzzer when the last act of episode finished their performance.
Flintz & T4ylor gave an emotional performance with an original song.
The pair's act aims to inspire young people to be better people.
ITV viewers react to emotional performance by Flintz & T4ylor on Britain’s Got Talent
ITV viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts.
With a sad face emoji, one tweeted: “Flintz and Taylor wow amazing how they deserved that golden buzzer !!! So happy #BGT”
Another tweeted: “Flintz, can actually rap, AND, Taylor’s, nice on the keys ‘n all! #BGT #BritainsGotTalent”
A third tweeted, along with three clapping emojis and two raised hands emojis: “#britainsgottalent Flitz and Taylor”
Watch Flints & T4ylor’s Britain’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer moment
You can watch their Golden Buzzer moment here.
After their poignant performance, @aleshaofficial saw that special something in Flintz & T4ylor, resulting in our last sparkling #GoldenBuzzer Moment of 2022, brought to you by @McVities 👏 ✨#BGT #TooGoodNotToShare #Ad @flintzofficial @t4ylormusic pic.twitter.com/VdpjffC96z— BGT (@BGT) May 14, 2022
Britain’s Got Talent continues on Saturdays on ITV.
