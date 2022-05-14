Stefano Paolini caused laughter and lots of it at his Britain’s Got Talent audition.
To start with, the audience, judges and some viewers were left with a straight face until he started getting more and more funny.
By this point he was mixing foreign languages with accents from across the UK.
The judges and audience erupted in laughter as he took on some unique speech, including a Geordie accent when he was speaking Chinese.
ITV viewers react to Stefano Paolini hilarious audition
Viewers reacted to the auditon via Twitter.
Along with 5 laughing emojis one tweeted: “He is actually making me laugh!!! Accents! #BGT”
It's a slow start for @stefanompaolini, but his foreign languages in British regional accents were absolute COMEDY GOLD! 🤣 👏#BGT #BritainsGotTalent pic.twitter.com/GcMqwxNLV6— BGT (@BGT) May 14, 2022
Another tweeted: “#bgt started poor ended up crying with laughter”
Watch Stefano Paolini’s audition on Britain’s Got Talent
Watch the comedian’s audition here.
It's a slow start for @stefanompaolini, but his foreign languages in British regional accents were absolute COMEDY GOLD! 🤣 👏#BGT #BritainsGotTalent pic.twitter.com/GcMqwxNLV6— BGT (@BGT) May 14, 2022
Britain's Got Talent continues on Saturdays on ITV.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article