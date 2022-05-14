Stefano Paolini caused laughter and lots of it at his Britain’s Got Talent audition.

To start with, the audience, judges and some viewers were left with a straight face until he started getting more and more funny.

By this point he was mixing foreign languages with accents from across the UK.

The judges and audience erupted in laughter as he took on some unique speech, including a Geordie accent when he was speaking Chinese.

ITV viewers react to Stefano Paolini hilarious audition

Viewers reacted to the auditon via Twitter.

Along with 5 laughing emojis one tweeted: “He is actually making me laugh!!! Accents! #BGT”

Another tweeted: “#bgt started poor ended up crying with laughter”

Watch Stefano Paolini’s audition on Britain’s Got Talent

Watch the comedian’s audition here.

