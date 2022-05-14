Britain’s Got Talent returned this week with another round of auditions and the episode saw a young comedian take to the stage.
14-year-old Eva caused laughter amongst the audience judges and viewers at home with her audition.
Eva has Cerebral Palsy and was full of smiles and humour even making light-hearted jokes about her disability.
In the audience were her parents and other family members and her dad was seen tearing up as she performed.
She impressed all four judges and left the stage with a yes from all of them.
ITV viewers react to stand up comedian Eva on Britain’s Got Talent
Viewers took to Twitter to express their thoughts on Eva and her audition.
One viewer, along with two clapping hands emojis, tweeted: “Absolutely loved Eva on Britain's Got Talent tonight. Just shows that a disability does not make you stop living your life to the full. I'm going to love seeing her performing more stand up routines in the next round. Good on you girl !! #BGT #BritainsGotTalent”
Absolutely loved Eva on Britain's Got Talent tonight. Just shows that a disability does not make you stop living your life to the full. I'm going to love seeing her performing more stand up routines in the next round. Good on you girl 👏👏!! #BGT #BritainsGotTalent— Dean (@MrDeanR95) May 14, 2022
Another tweeted: “Bless her. She is brilliant! Great sense of humour #BGT”
With a blue heart emoji, a third tweeted: “Just seen Eva on BGT. Amazing performance from her #BGT”
Watch Eva's BGT audition
If you missed the audition or just want to watch it again, here it is.
Vivacious, charismatic and brilliantly funny! 🤣— BGT (@BGT) May 14, 2022
14-year-old @eva_abley OWNS the #BGT stage and delivers some absolute ZINGERS! 😆 👏 #BritainsGotTalent pic.twitter.com/ECLXru4OHP
Britain’s Got Talent continues on Saturdays on ITV.
