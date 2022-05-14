Britain’s Got Talent is back on our screens tonight (May 14) and as ever it’s set to be packed full of fun.

See members of the public take to the stage while showing off their talent including dancing, singing and comedy to name a few.

In a BGTeaser posted to the talent show’s official Twitter page, tonight’s episode is one you won’t want to miss as judge David Walliams dresses up as the Golden Buzzer.

If your Saturday night will be spent comfy on the sofa, here’s the details you’ll need to know to tune in to the action.

What time is Britain’s Got Talent on tonight?

Here’s how you can join in the fun by watching the show this week.

Britain’s Got Talent is set to air tonight (May 14) at 8pm on ITV.

If you don’t manage to make it to the sofa in time, you can catch up with the show via ITV Hub.

Britain’s Got Talent continues on Saturdays on ITV.