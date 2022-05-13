The Golden Globe-winning actor, Fred Ward, died last weekend, it has been confirmed.

Speaking to the New York Post, the star’s rep Ron Hofmann, said: “I am sad to announce the passing of acclaimed actor Fred Ward, who passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at age 79,” the statement read.

Hofmann also said the cause of death would not be revealed at this time, adding: “It was Fred Ward’s wish that any memorial tributes be made in the form of donations to the Boston University Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center.”

Fred Ward, 'Short Cuts' and 'Tremors' actor, dead at 79 https://t.co/9lvmCqXBf8 pic.twitter.com/tPGGw4u4Tj — New York Post (@nypost) May 13, 2022

The Los Angeles native was married three times, first to Carla Evonne Stewart in 1965, then to Silvia Ward, with whom he had a son, Django followed by Marie-France Boisselle in 1995.

Tributes to Fred Ward

Tributes have poured in for the actor with movie fans speaking about his talents and how they would have liked seeing him in more.

Describing himself on Twitter as 'movie and music scribe', Kurt Loder said: "RIP #FredWard, a guy who could make any movie more interesting."

Actor, Jon Donahue, Tweeted: "Rest In Peace to the talented #FredWard. I remember first seeing him as ‘Remo Williams’. He was also memorable in “The Right Stuff”, “Secret Admirer” and “Tremors” among others. He will be missed."

Film critic, Joe Leydon, also took to social media to say: "RIP to a terrific actor who didn't get nearly enough screen time."

Fred Ward movies

Over Ward’s long career he starred in films including Escape from Alcatraz, Southern Comfort, Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins, Henry & June, The Player and Swing Shift.

However, he was perhaps best known for his roles in Tremors, The Right Stuff and Short Cuts.

It was for the 1993 film Short Cuts, following the day-to-day lives of several suburban Los Angeles residents, that Ward jointly won a Golden Globe award.