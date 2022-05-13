With the Eurovision Song Contest well underway and the final taking place in Turin on Saturday May 14, BetVictor has released odds for the winner of the competition.

TikTok star Sam Ryder, from Essex, is the UK entry for the 2022 contest and will be representing the nation with the pop song Space Man.

If you’ll be tuning in to watch the final but want to get an idea of which country could be victorious this year, look no further.

Sam Ryder (PA)

Eurovision Song Contest Winners Odds from BetVictor

Ukraine 1/3

United Kingdom 11/2

Sweden 13/2

Italy 9/1

Spain 16/1

Greece 40/1

Poland 40/1

Norway 50/1

Netherlands 50/1

Serbia 66/1

The odds are correct at the time of writing and if you’d like to check the latest odds, you can visit the BetVictor website.

BetVictor’s spokesperson Sam Boswell said: “This year’s Eurovision will see the shortest-priced favourite ever since we started betting on the song contest. Ukraine understandably are expected to have a groundswell of popular support across Europe.”

“The Eurovision 2022 semi-finals ended with an unexpected turn as fan-favourites Albania, Latvia and Austria were among the countries who failed to make it to the Grand Final, also Ireland failed to qualify for the final, in another disappointing year for a country with a rich history at the song contest.

“Ukraine has always had strong entries in the competition with two wins since in 2004 and 2016, as well as runner up entries in 2007 and 2008. They currently remain the frontrunners of the competition, as they are 1/3 to win with their Kalush Orchestra entry, I suspect we may see a highest-ever winning total for them come Saturday night.

“It may surprise a few people to hear how close to the front of the market the United Kingdom are after several poor results in recent years. We haven’t had odds to win this close since the heyday of Cool Britannia in the 90's! Sam Ryder has certainly been well received by the Eurovision community and is now as short as 11/2 to win having seen some each-way interest.

“It looks certain that the UK this year will be avoiding the dreaded nil points for the second year in a row, Ryder has raised the bar and hopefully this year could be a turning point for the UK.”