Iceland Food Warehouse has the fan favourite Wave Spa Atlantic Grey Wood Hot Tub back in stores, but you'll need to be quick.

The hot tub is just £300 making it £100 cheaper than Aldi's very similar hot tub, so you can keep some extra cash in your pocket.

It comes at the perfect time as temperatures start to rise and customers start getting ready for the summer sun.

The inflatable hot tub is available in a stylish grey wood tone that will compliment anybody's outdoor garden and is the prime place to soak up the sun.

Wave Spa Atlantic Grey Wood Hot Tub. (Food Warehouse)

It's spacious enough for four adults and boasts 140 air jets, providing homeowners and their guests with the ultimate at-home spa experience.

It reaches temperatures of 40 degrees and only takes five minutes to set up, so you don't have to wait long to enjoy the tub.

Plus, if you want to go all out you can pick up a Keter Go Bar for £24.99 that will keep all your beer, wine and food cool with a handle and pop-up outdoor table to place alongside the hot tub.

Or you can get the Keter Emily 270L Storage Deck Box for £29.99 to make sure all your garden cushions, blankets and games are protected from the weather.

To get the Wave Spa Atlantic Grey Wood Hot Tub you'll need to head to your local Food Warehouse.