Eurovision is back for 2022 but how well do you know the iconic singing competition?

The grand finale will take place on Saturday, May 14 in Turin, Italy and will be broadcast on BBC One.

TikTok star Sam Ryder, from Essex, is the UK entry for the 2022 contest and will be representing the country with the pop song Space Man.

The annual competition is well known for its complex voting system and it's not short on fun and flamboyance either.

The UK's Eurovision entry Sam Ryder. Credit: PA

If you can't wait until Graham Norton's sassy commentary, the hilarious dance moves and bizarre staging then not to worry - we have the ultimate Eurovision quiz to tide you over.

The set of XX questions will put your knowledge of the glitter-filled contest to the test.

Questions all relate to past and present Eurovision shows and naturally, there are some tricky questions thrown in.

When did Eurovision start? How many times has the UK scored the dreaded 'nul points'?

Whether you want to brush up on your Eurovision facts to impress your family and friends on Saturday or you want to prove you're the ultimate fan, this quiz is for you.

Take the quiz below and find out. And don't forget to let us know how you get on.

Take the Ultimate Eurovision Song Contest 2022 quiz

The scoring system is as follows:

0-4: Nul points!

5-9: Right side of the leaderboard (aka The UK's home territory!)

10-14: Crash out at the semi-final stages

14-19: The left side of the leaderboard - well done!

20/20: Eurovision Champion - DOUZE POINTS!

Let us know how you found the test in the comments.