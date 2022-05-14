Sky has revealed its list of highlights coming to its channels and the streaming service NOW for June 2022.

With a variety of new and returning content named in the list, June could be a busy month of TV for Sky viewers.

Here’s the list of Sky and NOW content we’re excited to be able to watch in June.

Content coming to Sky and NOW in June

The Lazarus Project

Prepare to be on the edge of your seat with this gripping thriller that has eight parts.

It’ll be available to watch on Sky Max and NOW from Thursday, June 16.

The Isle of Wight Festival 2022

Whether you’re not able to attend the Isle of Wight Festival this year or you simply want to relive the moment, tune into this when you get a spare minute.

Acts such as Lewis Capaldi, Rudimental; and Craig David will be taking to the stage.

It’ll be available to watch on Sky Arts and NOW from Friday, June 17.

Other content coming to Sky and NOW in June 2022 and when to expect it:

The Midwich Cuckoos – Sky Max and NOW – Thursday 2

The Mark Of A Serial Killer – Series 3 – Sky Crime and NOW – Thursday 2

Quant - Sky Documentaries and NOW – Thursday 2

The Real War of Thrones – Sky History and NOW – Thursday 2

The Matrix Resurrections – Sky Cinema and NOW – Friday 3

Wild Workers – Sky Nature and NOW – Sunday 5

Scouting For Girls: Fashion’s Darkest Secret – Sky Documentaries and NOW – Monday 6

Charles Hazlewood: Reinventing the Orchestra – Sky Arts and NOW – Monday 6

Bomber: Terror of WWII – Sky History and NOW – Monday 6

We Own This City – Sky Atlantic and NOW – Tuesday 7

The Good Doctor – Sky Witness and NOW – Tuesday 7

Critters TV – Sky Kids and NOW – Friday 10

Last Seen Alive – Sky Cinema and NOW – Friday 10

Hotspots: The Last Hope – Sky Nature and NOW – Sunday 12

The Real Manhunter – Series 2 – Sky Crime and NOW – Monday 13

Last Night in Soho – Sky Cinema and NOW – Friday 17

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain – Sky Cinema and NOW – Sunday 19

Blue Bloods – Season 12 – Sky Witness and NOW – Monday 20

Blocco 181 - Sky Atlantic and NOW – Wednesday 22

Young Rock - Sky Comedy and NOW – Friday 24

King Richard – Sky Cinema and NOW – Friday 24

Clifford The Big Red Dog – Sky Cinema and NOW – Sunday 26

Westworld – Season 4 – Sky Atlantic and NOW – Monday 27

You’ll also be able to watch season 2 of Girls5Eva on Peacock and NOW from Monday, June 6.

How to sign up to Sky TV

